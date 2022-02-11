Coleman, Vernon J. “Vern”

NEWARK: Vern Coleman, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the wonderful care of the Wayne County Nursing Home where he resided for the last five years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, time and location to be announced. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Vern was born in Newark, NY on December 16, 1935 the son of the late Vernon and Lillian Jenks Coleman. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1954. In 1956, he married Nancy DeWandel. During the Korean War, Vern, served in the US Navy as a SeeBee. He retired from the Village of Newark after many years of service. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. #1249. Vern was happiest when spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Coleman is survived by his loving daughters Coleen Thomson of Gananda and Kelly (Mike) Lemmon of North Carolina; three grandchildren Bailey (Joe) Pavlot, Jordan (Ryan) Hulett, Clay (Chris) Rice-Thomson; great grandchildren Elliott and Shepherd Hulett, Peyton Pavlot; friend Mary Jane Blondell and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife Nancy in 2004; a brother Grover and his parents.