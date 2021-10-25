Colern, Valarie Maya (Smith)

WILLIAMSON: It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Valarie Maya (Smith) Colern on October 22, 2021 at the age of 69.

She is predeceased by her parents: MacDonald and Hilda (Albrecht) Smith; mother-in-law: Pat Colern.

Valarie graduated from Johnstown High School in 1970 and from SUNY Cobleskill in 1972 with a degree in Secretarial Science. Upon graduation, Valarie worked for a local law firm before taking a position at Kodak in Rochester, NY in 1973. Val was most recently employed at L3 Harris Corp. She was very dedicated to her work throughout her life.

Val loved bowling and competed in several leagues. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, and enthusiastically completing jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid NASCAR and football fan and never missed the opportunity to sit around the table playing dice, the favorite family game.

Val loved her family and her pets. She will be missed by everyone she touched, especially for her dry wit, which endeared her to others. She and Jack enjoyed visiting family from the Adirondacks to the Carolinas and Florida. They enjoyed camping for many years and renewed their 25th wedding vows with Elvis in Las Vegas with many family members in attendance for the special occasion.

Val is survived by her beloved husband Jack, whom she married in 1977; siblings: Bonnie (Jim) DeGolyer, Terry (MaryLou) Smith, Doree (David) Hayner; father in law: John Colern, Jr.; sisters in law: Colleen (Coy) Frazier, Patty Colern and Terry Morman, brothers in law: Marty (Sally) and James (Marylou) Colern; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) October 30, 2021 from 12pm – 2pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. A celebration of Valarie’s life will be held at a late date in Johnstown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary Cariola Children’s Center. Also kiss and hug your family members in loving memory of Val.

