Colf, Eleanor L. (Wirth)

LYONS: Eleanor L. (Wirth) Colf, age 83, entered heaven Feb. 3,2022. A memorial service will be at Fairville Cemetery, in the spring. Memorials to Fairville Fire Dept.

Eleanor was born in Sodus, Sept. 4, 1938, daughter of James & Gertrude Thorn Tyler Sr. She worked at Seneca Foods in Newark, in the late 70’s & 80’s. She was a longtime resident of Lyons.

Survived by her sister Pam Johnson of Lyons. 5 children: Duane Wirth Jr. of Macedon, Deborah (Michael) Davis of Lyons, Dawn (Robert) Brett of Newark, Darla (Chris) McDonald, Darian Wirth of Lyons, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws, Donna Wirth, Colinda Colf, Christine (Chuck Detaeye, brother-in-law, Richard (Sandra) Wirth, nieces, & nephews, & other family & friends. Predeceased by husbands, Duane Wirth Sr. & David Colf, brothers, Ronald, Donald, & James Tyler & nephews, Terry, Donald, & Ronald Tyler. Arrangements by Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.