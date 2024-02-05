Coller Sr., Lee L.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on February 3, 2024 at age 81.

Predeceased by his wife: Mary Sue Coller; sisters: Anna Coller, Ruth Blekkenk, and Joyce Griffin; brothers: Lynn and Jack Coller.

Lee proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the Pultneyville Fire Company and was a 50 year member of the Pultneyville Lodge #159 F. & A.M., past Master and former District Deputy Grand Master, patron of the OES and former District Deputy, Director Emeritus of the Director Staff of Damascus Shrine, and Governor of York Rite College. He achieved 32nd degree Scottish Rite and was a past member of Royal Arch Masons and Commandery. Lee was a member of the Almond Grange #1102, Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Hornell and Rebeccas.

Survived by his children: Lee (Kate O’Connor) L. Coller, Jr. and Melody A. Coller; grandchildren: Molly E. Coller and Joseph W. Coller; brothers: George and Harold (Ve) Coller; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) February 10, 2024 from 10am – 12pm at Young Funeral Home. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Lee can be made to the Masonic Medical Research Institute: 2150 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501 or www.mmri.edu/donate/

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com