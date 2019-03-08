Collett, Daniel E.

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY: Entered into rest Feb. 17, 2019 at the age of 54. Son of Mona and David Collett; brother of Rick (Ellen) Glena, Steve (Rene) Glena, Laura Hartwig, Melissa (Dave) Roegiers, Ruben (Brandy) Collett and Mitch Collett. Friends and family gathered for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Daniel, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 4PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.