Collett, Daniel E.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY: Entered into rest Feb. 17, 2019 at the age of 54. Son of Mona and David Collett; brother of Rick (Ellen) Glena, Steve (Rene) Glena, Laura Hartwig, Melissa (Dave) Roegiers, Ruben (Brandy) Collett and Mitch Collett. Friends and family gathered for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Daniel, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 4PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
This Week in High School Sports
Schopf, Nancy M.
SODUS: Age 87, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 5th, 2019. She was predeceased by her 1st husband, John...
McCarthy, Richard F.
PALMYRA: Richard F. McCarthy, 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home...