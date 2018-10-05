Collier, Ann L. 

WILLIAMSON: Born August 25, 1933 and passed away Oct 5, 2018 at age 85. Predeceased by her husband: Jerry (2018); son: Sheldon (1982); brother: William Botcher and parents: Charles and Mildred Botcher. Ann was a member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church and the Williamson American Legion Post #394 Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband were the owners of Fruit Belt Equipment- farm equipment dealership for 20 years. Survived by her devoted children: Cynthia (Chris) Roden, Kathleen (Brian) Grove, and Bruce (Suzanne) Collier; cherished grandchildren: Ashley and Shelby Grove, Kayley and Lindsay Roden, Jacob, Abram, and Elizabeth Collier; sister: Marian (Ron) Petty; sister in law: Onnolee (Jack) Parker; special nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) October 10, 2018 from 4pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home. Burial will take place on (Saturday) October 20, 2018 at 10am in Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to: Pines of Peace. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com