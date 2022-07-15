MARION: Bill Collier peacefully passed away on June 23, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1921 in Palmyra, NY to Clarence and Gladys Collier. Bill was orphaned at age 14 and grew up on his grandparents farm in Palmyra, NY.

He graduated high school there and enrolled in the Rochester Business Institute. Bill was drafted and posted to the 101 Infantry Regiment. He fought in the infamous Battle of the Bulge, was wounded and received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for Valor.

Given his discharge in December 1945 Bill made the choice to become a Civil Servant Officer for the U.S. Defense Department in Europe. He worked in that position for over 30 years. After government retirement in 1976, he joined the Harris Corporation in Melbourne, FL and worked for 5 years, including assignments in Saudi Arabia.

Bill is survived by his wife Anneliese Collier, his son Bill Jr. and wife Anita, his daughter Ann Marie Massad and husband Andrew, his daughter Renate Umling and three grandchildren: Aus-tin Michael and Monica and two great-grandsons Aiden and Armonde. The family takes solace in the fact that he lived a very long and good life.

A graveside service will be held with military honors in Marion, NY at the convenience of the family.