Obituaries

Collins, Bonnie J. 

NEWARK: Passed away 9/15/19. Predeceased by her parents B. David and Madge Hostetter. Survived by her brother David (Susan) Hostetter and nephews Jonathan and Eric. There was a graveside service held at Hector Cemetery.

