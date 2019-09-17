Obituaries
Collins, Bonnie J.
NEWARK: Passed away 9/15/19. Predeceased by her parents B. David and Madge Hostetter. Survived by her brother David (Susan) Hostetter and nephews Jonathan and Eric. There was a graveside service held at Hector Cemetery.
Latest News
Pal-Mac’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner returns December 14, 15
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Ticket sales are about to begin for the Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner! While...
Erie Armada celebrates past and looks to future of canal
The Erie Armada is set to debut Saturday, September 21, in Macedon Canal Park, with an immersive experience that combines...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Tuesday, September 12 Williamson 4, Wheatland-Chili 1 Geneva 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1 Sodus 3, North...
Recent Obituaries
DuVall, Barton “Chop”
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Died at the Wilmont Cancer Center on September 14, 2019 in Rochester, NY due to complications following esophageal cancer....
Blake, Mary E.
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Please join the family for a funeral service...
Collins, Bonnie J.
NEWARK: Passed away 9/15/19. Predeceased by her parents B. David and Madge Hostetter. Survived by her brother David (Susan) Hostetter...