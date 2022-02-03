BIG CANOE, GEORGIA: Lloyd Collins of Big Canoe, Georgia, 80, passed away at home on January 27th, 2022, with his family at his side.

Lloyd was born on August 14, 1941, in Lyons, New York, to Clayton Oral and Thelma Clingerman Collins. He was raised in Sodus, NY, where he explored many entrepreneurial interests. Prior to graduating from high school, he owned and operated his own restaurant, Lloyd’s Dog House. Lloyd received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville, where he proudly served as one of the university’s first Cardinal mascots. He would later say that he did it for the free meals. Anyone who met Lloyd undoubtedly saw his picture dressed in his homemade cardinal mascot outfit. Lloyd earned his Master of Music Education from Western Kentucky University, where he met the love of his life and soul mate, Patricia Anne (Ledford) Collins. Lloyd and Pat married on July 18, 1965. Following a short career in music education, Lloyd entered the banking profession and remained a community banker until his retirement in 2013.

Lloyd and Pat raised their three children, Christina, Clay and Paul, in Kentucky and Florida. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Lloyd also found time and energy to support many worthwhile causes close to his heart, including the Daytona Beach Symphony Society, FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools, Halifax Chamber of Commerce, and the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach. The Commonwealth of Kentucky honored Lloyd with the commission of Kentucky Colonel in 1986. It is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky and a recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and service to the community, state and nation. In 2002, Lloyd was the recipient of the Marvin Samuels Memorial Leadership Award for going above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the community of Daytona Beach, Florida. Lloyd was deeply touched and honored by both awards.

In retirement, Lloyd enjoyed volunteering at the Cedar Lake Lodge, worshiping at the Big Canoe Chapel, serving with the Master’s Men and his walk with the Journey Men. He also worked at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where we proudly greeted guests with his trademark smile. Lloyd never met a stranger and anyone who met him had an immediate friend and advocate. Lloyd’s endless energy was matched by a huge heart and passion for making people feel special.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Clayton Collins. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pat; daughter, Christina Collins-Sanders, and her husband, Ken, and their children Cristen, Matt, Collin and Cole and greatgrandchild, Morgen; son, Clay Collins, and his wife, Missy, and their children Clayton and Carter; and son, Paul Collins, and his wife, Stacie, and their children Caroline, Sutton and Anna Kate; his sister, Pam Collins Olmstead; his aunt, Maxine Rawden and husband, Bob, who were like a sister/brother; and his extended family and friends. Lloyd was his family’s biggest cheerleader.

A cherished husband, father, Papa, brother, son, uncle, cousin, colleague and friend – Lloyd leaves behind a legacy of deep faith, love, service, humility and hosting wonderful gatherings with heavy pours. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11am EST in the Big Canoe Chapel in Big Canoe, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Cedar Lake Lodge (https://cedarlake.org/), in honor of their resident and his beloved nephew, Todd Olmstead.

