Collins Sr., Quinon M. 

NEWARK: Quinon M. Collins, Sr., 57, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at East Newark Cemetery.

Mr. Collins was born on November 2, 1964, the son of the late Eugene Turner and Gussie Collins Lovelady. For many years, he worked at AEY Enterprises in Macedon.

He is survived by nine children Tamara Collins, Quinon (Brianna) Collins Jr., Demetris Collins, Shibrika Warren, Andrea Collins, Keymotta Collins, Anthony Collins, Tashira Ucesta, Rafael Uceta; eighteen grandchildren; two brothers Christopher Gibson and Ivan Dorothy; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister Cathy Collins; a brother Andre Turner.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com