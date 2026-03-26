Colquhoun (Brunner), Mary Ellen

CLYDE - Mary Ellen (Brunner) Colquhoun was born in Buffalo, NY on July 29, 1933 and eventually moved to Savannah, NY in 1966. She passed away on March 21 at Newark-Wayne Hospital after a very brief illness. She was 92.

Calling hours will be on Monday, April 6 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pusateri Funeral Home (68 Sodus St. in Clyde), followed by a funeral mass at St. John’s Church at 11:00 AM. All are invited to a luncheon served in the parish center immediately after the service.

Mary was the proud mother of six children and was a pillar in her church, St. Patrick’s in Savannah. While she was primarily a stay at home mom, she did work for several years in the Clyde-Savannah Central School District and later as a bank teller in Savannah and Seneca Falls.

Mary is survived by four of her six children: Rick (Brenda) Colquhoun, Terry (Bonnie) Colquhoun, Marcia Colquhoun and Peter (Ellyn) Colquhoun. She also has 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her only surviving sibling is Judy Healy of Solvay, NY.

She is predeceased by the father of her children, Dick Colquhoun (2015), and daughters Chris (1972) and Karen (2015).

Mary Ellyn was born to Caryl and Catherine Brunner in 1933 and lived with her 7 siblings and grandparents in North Buffalo. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in 1951 and attended D’Youville University before marrying Dick Colquhoun, then an active duty sailor, in 1954. They had six children in the next eight years while living in Virginia and Buffalo.

They moved to an old Savannah farm house in 1966, becoming neighbors with her younger sister Kay (Bruce) Waterman and their six children. All 12 of the children attended St. John the Evangelist School in Clyde. She devoted her life to serving others as a devoted mother, loving aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as faithfully serving as an active member of St. Patrick’s Church for over 60 years, serving regularly as a reader at mass. There wasn’t a bake sale, food pantry concern, church dinner or Potato Fest that she wasn’t involved in.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng Street, Clyde, NY 14433.