Colvin, Lynne S.

SAVANNAH NY/CAPE CORAL FL: Lynne S. Colvin, age 89, formerly of Savannah passed away peacefully Tuesday November 17, 2020, at Gulf Coast Village; Cape Coral Florida. She was born May 10, 1931 to Harry Seaman and Winifred Demarest Seaman. Lynne graduated from Red Creek Central. In 1949, she married Donald Colvin. Together they owned and operated Colvin Funeral Homes in Savannah and Wolcott for years. Lynne also worked for General Electric and as a prison guard for NYS. Lynne is survived by grandson, Brandon Shelley of Rochester NY, granddaughter, Elizabeth Stewart of Cape Coral FL, great granddaughters Abby and Erin Shelley, and Ella and Elise Stewart, and several nieces and nephews. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald, daughter, Elise Colvin-Shelley, son, Richard Colvin, and sisters Vera Cooper and Lois Decker. A spring time interment will be at the Butler-Savannah Cemetery on Route 89. Kindly consider a donation in Lynne’s memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, New York, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.