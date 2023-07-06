Colvin, Robert J. 

SODUS: Robert J. Colvin, 83, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Newark Wayne Hospital with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service with full military honors, at Bob and Carol’s home, 7174 Sprongs Bluff Road, Sodus on Saturday, July 29, at 2PM.

Robert was born May 12, 1940 the son of the late John A. and Jane A. (Noel) Colvin.

He attended Baker-Victory High School in Buffalo, NY. Robert was an inspector for General Motors at the Tonawanda Engine Plant. He was a member of the United Auto Workers and was a very active member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, who he married October 2, 1965; his daughters; Julie Ann (James) Colvin-Walsh, Amy Colvin-Grotz, and Robin (Keith) Colvin-Newcomer; his sister Helen Thauer; grandchildren; Shannon and Mandy Colvin- Smith. Robert Colvin-Grotz, Patrick and Lucille Colvin-Newcomer; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters; Jean Leon, Mary Jane Poalini and Anna Mae Smith and his brother Leo Colvin.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider donating to the American diabetes association, 60 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY, 14618 http://www.diabetes.org or Foodlink, PO Box 60766, Rochester, NY 14606, https://foodlinkny.org/donate/