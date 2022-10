WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 19, 2022 at age 96.

Predeceased by her husband: Donald Colwell; son: Duane Colwell.

Survived by her daughters: Yvonne Snow and Nancy (Terry) Rose; (4) grandsons and (5) great grandchildren; sister: Ethel Nussbaumer; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 11am -12pm followed by her funeral service at 12 pm at Young Funeral Home. Burial in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com