Obituaries
Comaitos, Charles
WILLIAMSON/NEWARK: Passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. Charles was born in the State of Connecticut on Saturday, July 24, 1937 to the late Rose and Charles Comaitos. He was also predeceased by his sisters and stepdaughters Patti Garfield and Theresa Vega. Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen P. “Lake” Comaitos; children, Clyde, Charlene, Matthew and Deedra; stepchildren, Diane, John and Mary; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Charles and Ellen had retired and lived for many years in Pittsboro, North Carolina before returning back to Williamson and most recently, Newark. Charles had studied to be a minister, enjoyed reading, and travel. A celebration of Charles life will be offered on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
This Week in Local Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Wednesday, February 26 Sectionals – First Round Class B1 No. 8 Palmyra-Macedon 45, No. 9 Midlakes 32...
About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds
By Mike Stobbe AP Medical Writer NEW YORK (AP) About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1...
Cuomo says Trump is punishing New York for being too blue
By Marina Villeneuve Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York’s governor says he believes President Donald Trump is punishing his...
Recent Obituaries
Comaitos, Charles
WILLIAMSON/NEWARK: Passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. Charles was born in...
Abbott, William E.
July 10,1938 – March 2, 2020 William E. Abbott “Bill” “Judge” PALMYRA: Entered into heaven on Monday, March 2, 2020, with...
Pitts, Joe L. Sr.
WILLIAMSON: Age 79, went home to be with the Lord on February 27th, 2020. Joe is survived by “the love...