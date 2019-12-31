Obituaries
Comaitos, Charles
WILLIAMSON/NEWARK: Passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. Charles was born in the State of Connecticut on Saturday, July 24, 1937 to the late Rose and Charles Comaitos. He was also predeceased by his sisters and stepdaughters Patti Garfield and Theresa Vega. Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen P. “Lake” Comaitos; children, Clyde, Charlene, Matthew and Deedra; stepchildren, Diane, John and Mary; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Charles and Ellen had retired and lived for many years in Pittsboro, North Carolina before returning back to Williamson and most recently, Newark. Charles had studied to be a minister, enjoyed reading, and travel. Services for Charles will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
