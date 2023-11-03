Combs, Elizabeth

PORT GIBSON: Elizabeth Combs, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at DeMay Living Center in Newark.

A celebration of life will be held Easter weekend 2024. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born in Newark, on May 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Boeye. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1950. For almost a half of a century, she owned and operated Smith’s General Store in Port Gibson. For most of her life she was a member of the Port Gibson United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she loved to read.

She is survived by a son James Smith; two daughters Jean (George) Rouse and Chris (Jack) Hicks; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Combs; a grandson Peter Smith; a sister Mildred and a brother Nelson.

