Comella, Bethany A.

LYONS/PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the age of 39. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-5pm on Saturday, January 6 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, January 7 at Zion Episcopal Church, 120 E. Main St., Palmyra followed be a reception in the church hall. Entombment will be at 1pm on Monday, January 8 at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford. Please meet at the main gate. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Common Threads Newark c/o Sarah Humphrey, 308 Woodside Dr., Newark, NY 14513. (checks payable to Common threads) to help cover the cost of insurance and obtain nonprofit status OR to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), https://ocrahope.org/about/.

Bethany is survived by her amazing parents, Jim and Nancy Comella; brother Bryan; kitty Oreo and Rosie the Goldenddodle; several aunts, uncles, cousins; godparents Dave and Darlene Abein; “bonus family” Elia Mazza and Ron Iannucci and their families. She will be missed by close friends Emily, Ashley, Jessica and others, including her co-workers at Wayne County Soil a nd Water. She was predeceased by grandparents Ray and Shirley Shelters and Phill and Mary Comella, as well as furry friends Shannon, Skeezer, Brandi, Sawyer and Pumpkin. She will be remembered by her Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Zion Episcopal Church and Park Presbyterian Church families.

Bethany hopes that she is remembered for her kindness, her humor, her bravery, and her unrelenting belief the Donald Trump belongs in Federal prison. She also wants Emily to know how sorry she still is for spoiling the ending to Game of Thrones for her.

