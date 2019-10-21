Obituaries
Comella, Philonmena
LYONS: Age 91, of Geneva St., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Family and friends may call Friday, (Oct. 25) from 4 to 7 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 7 pm. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Phil was born November 26, 1927 in Lyons, a daughter to Francesco and Carmella Petito Montemorano. She and her late husband Phillip were the owners of Phil’s Shoe Store in Newark for 31 years, and was a faithful member of St. Michael’s Church in Lyons. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice for those wishing. She was predeceased by her husband Phillip in 2009, 2 sisters, Genevieve Calabrese and Louise Reed, and brother, Anthony Montemorano. She is survived by 2 sons, Richard Comella of NV, Marc (Susanne) of CT; 3 grandchildren, Alexandra, Isabella and JP Comella; nieces, Terri (Dave) Burnham, JoAnn James (Jeff Tiballi), and Kelly Hoelscher; nephew, Thomas (Linda) Calabrese; great-nieces, Andrea (Anthony) Bogan, Khristina James, Kayla (Drew) Everhardt, Angela Foster and Gina Bartlett ; great-nephew, Joseph Calabrese, and David (Brandy) Burnham; sister-in-law, Maggie Montemorano; and brother-in-law, Russ Reed. keysorfuneralhomes.com
