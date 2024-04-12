Compton, Lynn M.

LYONS: Lynn Marie Compton, 69, nee Rosenzweig, passed away quietly at home in Lyons, New York on April 11, 2024.

Lynn was born on November 22, 1954 in Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY. She was the youngest of three girls born to Joyce (Brown) and Norman Rosenzweig and grew up in E. Irondequoit. She married Hugh Compton on June 9th, 1979, and they moved to Lyons in 1989 where they spent most of their married life.

Lynn worked at Rochester Button Co., Parker Hannifin and later retired from Clifton Springs Hospital several years ago.

She was an avid dog lover and over the course of her life gave a loving home to countless dogs through foster, adoption and rescue; she even accompanied her husband on rounds helping the cats and dogs of Wayne County.

Her love of animals was only matched by her love of family (and Pickle Ball!). Lynn was a common fixture at her children and grandchildren’s activities, happily cheering them on and providing them her unwavering support. In retirement, she was able to avidly pursue her passion for Pickle Ball.

Lynn is survived by Hugh, her loving husband of 45 years, her sons Daniel and Steven (Ashley) Compton; 3 grandchildren Gideon, Zoe and Ethan Compton, her sister Judith Durr of North Carolina and her beloved dog, Maggie.

Lynn is predeceased by bother her parents and her sister Susan Blake.

At Lynn’s request, there will be no services; donations may be made in her name to: PETS of Wayne County, 4392 State Rt.104, Williamson, NY 14589.

