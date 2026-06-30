Compton, Michael D.

Walworth - Michael D. Compton, 66, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Family will greet friends on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. A celebration of life will follow visitation at 4:00 p.m. at Marion Town Park, Pavilion B, 4072 Park Ave., Marion NY 14505.

A lifelong resident of the Marion community, he graduated from Marion High School with the Class of 1977. He dedicated 31 years working at G & G Farms, Over the years, he worked as a mechanic, drove semi-trucks and tractors, and in his younger days he would trim the apple trees.

He enjoyed many hobbies and interests throughout his life, including hunting, gardening, and attending tractor pulls. He was deeply committed to Scouting, serving as a Scout Master and taking great pride in watching both of his sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a unique sense of humor and was famous for giving nicknames to nearly everyone he knew.

Michael will be remembered by his wife of forty-seven years, Sharon; his children, Jinny (Junior) Foreman, John (Adrienne) Compton, Chris (Stephine) Compton; granddaughter, Alex; grandsons, Jeffery and Wesley; siblings, Jim Compton, Jackie Compton, Cindy Compton, Marie Compton, Jeanie (Bret) Wood; many nieces and nephews

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Chalyce (Dickinson) and John W. Compton; sister, Dawn Compton and a infant brother, John Compton.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

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