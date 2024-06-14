Comstock Jr., Lyle (Fud) D. 

SODUS: Lyle Comstock, 75, lived a long life before passing away Sunday June 9th, 2024 at his home.

In keeping with Lyles’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Sodus Center Firehall on Saturday June 22nd from 1-4pm. A funeral service will be held at Sodus Center Firehall at 4pm, food & beverage will be provided after.

Lyle was born August 24th, 1948 in Sodus, NY, the son of the late Lyle D. Comstock Sr. and Catherine Philo. He was a graduate of Morrisville College in Southern central NY.

Through his life, Lyle Jr. worked at Kodak, Foldpac, and Spinco Metal Product in Newark where later retired.

Fud played music all his life since the age of 16, he was also in many bands. The first and last band he was a part of went by the name “The Flock”. Fud was a talented base player and was in the top 5 base players in New York. He’s also showcased in and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in New York.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, who he married on June 9th, 1982, Nancy L. (Kelly) Comstock; son Mike (Heather) Marlow; and 4 grandchildren Zachary, Aaron, Anna and Emma Marlow; and many loved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended musical family.

Lyle is preceded in death by his brother Robert Comstock; his sister Jean Zonneville: and nephew’s Michael Comstock and Dave Ternois: and niece Sandy Primmer.

Lyle’s family says goodbye with a heavy heart, as he was loved and will be sorely missed by all.