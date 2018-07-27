Comstock, Robert Lyle 5-19-1931

SODUS: Former Sodus Pointer, passed away peacefully at the Veterans’ Affairs Nursing Home in Canandaigua on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 after a long illness. Robert (Bob) was born in Sodus, NY and is predeceased by: Father, Lyle D. Comstock, Mother, Catherine Philo Comstock, Wife, Ruth Kallusch Comstock, Son, Michael Comstock, Sister, N. Jean Zonneville, Nephews, Scott Sussman, Kyle Crocka, and David Ternoois, Niece, Sharyll Zonneville. Mr. Comstock is survived by: Brother, Lyle (Fud) Comstock and his Wife, Nancy, Brothers in Law, Herbert Kallusch and Frederick (Fritz) Kallusch, Nephews, Tim Ternoois and his wife Sue, LaVerne (Buzz) Zonnville and his wife Andrea, Nieces, Sandra Heckler Primmer and Lynne Saunders, and Sister in Law Virginia Abeling, along with several Great Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Bob was one of the few surviving “Ling Eaters” of Sodus Point which is how old time Sodus Pointers were referred. Bob, a graduate of Sodus Central School, joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1951, served for six years and was stationed in various locations including N.Y. City, Michigan, and Sodus Point. He also served aboard USCG Mariposa. He was very proud of his Coast Guard service and being referred to as a “Coastie.” As a civilian he worked as a Design Engineer in the Rochester area with Wolonsock and Xerox and in the Melbourne, Florida area as a contract engineer with Harris Corporation and other companies. While living in Sodus Point, Bob was a Boy Scout troop leader and served on the Sodus Point Town Board. He and his wife Ruth were instrumental early measures to save the Old Sodus Point lighthouse which still stands and is an integral part of the Sodus Bay Historical Society. One year, Bob and Ruth managed the Sodus Bay Yacht Club. After the passing of their cherished son, Michael, Bob and Ruth uprooted and departed Sodus Point and lived aboard a Westsail 32 for about nine years in Florida waters, including Marathon Key and Melbourne, FL. Following the “boating years”, they moved ashore and travelled extensively in AirStream caravans throughout the USA and Canada. Settling in Melbourne, Fl, Bob and Ruth were active in social activities in Tropical Haven, Melbourne. Bob was also very active in building and sailing radio controlled small sailboats with which he competed successfully in Melbourne, in Florida, and other states receiving many awards. Robert was and Engineer, a Traveller, a loving husband and father and will truly be missed by all. Bob was a member of Sodus Masonic Lodge and a local Lions Club. A special Thanks and Appreciation is given to the Doctor, Nurses, Aides and other Staff on Floor Two, Building Seven at the VA Nursing Home, Canandaigua for the most professional and compassionate care given to Bob during his months in residence on Floor Two. You are all The Very Best! Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral service will be held promptly at 1:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery, Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com