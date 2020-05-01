Obituaries
Conant, Steven A.
TUSCAN, AZ: Formerly from Palmyra NY, died on April 22, Steven A. Conant passed away after a brief battle of cancer. He is predeceased by his parents, William Conant and Evelyn Conant. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Robinson), daughter Sara (Keith) Odell (Conant), son William (Adrienne) Conant, and step daughter Tara (McPIke) Graham. Brothers Daniel Conant, Doug Conant, and David Conant. He is survived by nieces, nephews, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved history and knew many facts about Wayne County and Arizona. Steve loved the desert and hiked all over the state of Arizona. He had an artistic talent and loved making art out of his desert finds. His photography of the desert was enjoyed by many. There will be no services but in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Victory Worship Center at 2561 W Ruthrauff Rd. Tucson, AZ 85705. A Celebration of life will be at the convenience of the family at a future date.
