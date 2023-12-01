Conaway Jr., Oscar W.

LYONS: Oscar W. Conaway Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home in Lyons.

Funeral Service are being planned for a later date.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Oscar was born in Lyons, NY, on June 23, 1952, the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Doyle Conaway. He was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1972. For Years, Oscar was the local Milkman, he started his career with Adlers until it became Eaton and later Bill Bros. Dairy. In the summertime he could be found at NorWin’s campground in Lyons where he camped for decades. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Mr. Conaway is survived by two daughters Kelly (Kyle) Page, Michelle (Jimmy) Pangburn; a son Robert (Terri) Meeks III; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a brother Keith Conaway; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Ann Havert Conaway in 1996; a sister Mary Ellen Herd and a brother Edward Conaway.

