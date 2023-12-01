Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 1st 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Conaway Jr., Oscar W.

by WayneTimes.com
November 30, 2023

LYONS: Oscar W. Conaway Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home in Lyons.

Funeral Service are being planned for a later date.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Oscar was born in Lyons, NY, on June 23, 1952, the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Doyle Conaway.  He was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1972. For Years, Oscar was the local Milkman, he started his career with Adlers until it became Eaton and later Bill Bros. Dairy. In the summertime he could be found at NorWin’s campground in Lyons where he camped for decades.    He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.  

Mr. Conaway is survived by two daughters Kelly (Kyle) Page, Michelle (Jimmy) Pangburn; a son Robert (Terri) Meeks III; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a brother Keith Conaway; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Ann Havert Conaway in 1996; a sister Mary Ellen Herd and a brother Edward Conaway.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Conaway Jr., Oscar W.

LYONS: Oscar W. Conaway Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home in Lyons. Funeral Service are being planned for a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Oscar was born in Lyons, NY, on June […]

Read More
Forjone,  Jock

CLYDE: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jock Forjone. Jock passed peacefully on November 9,2023 at Newark-Wayne Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born July 26, 1946, to Lorenzo and Leona (Kent) Forjone. Jock played football for Clyde and then joined the US Navy where he served on […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square