LYONS: Keith Conaway, 63, passed away at St. Camilus Nursing Home in Syracuse.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the South Lyons Cemetery.

Keith was born in Lyons on March 1, 1961, the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Doyle Conaway senior. After high school he served in the US Army. For many years, he was a truck driver.

Mr. Conaway is survived by his daughter Michelle Conaway; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Ellen Herd and two brothers Oscar Conaway Jr. and Edward Conaway.

