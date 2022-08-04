Conaway Sr., Richard W.

LYONS: Richard W. Conaway Sr. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 75. A graveside memorial service with military honors, will be Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 12 noon at South Lyons Cemetery, Route. 14 Lyons. A celebration of life will be Sunday, August 21, 1 to 4 PM at the Lyons VFW, Route 14 in Lyons. Memorial contributions to the Lyons VFW.

Dick was born in Lyons, July 12, 1947 son of Orvis and Blanche Pelton Conaway. Dick served his country in Germany and Became a combat veteran in Vietnam, over a quarter flip. He was a member of the Lyons Fire Department, and Lyons VFW, where he served as commander for over several years. Dick also lead the award winning color guard for over three decades of chanting through our streets. He retired from Siligan Containers in Lyons with 30 years of service. His smile and loving demeanor will be greatly missed by many.

Survived by his sons; Joseph Sr. and Mike( Ashley), Brother Tom (Yvonne) Conaway, Sister in law Wanda Conaway. Grandchildren: Joseph Jr., Jenna, Braeden, Liam, several nieces and nephews. Dick was amazing father, grandpa, and would do anything for his family. Predeceased by his son Richard W. Conway Jr. , Parents Orvis and Blanche Conaway, Loving wife Tracey, brother Harry. Arrangements by Boeheim -Pusateri funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com