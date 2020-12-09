Conaway, Tracy A. (Jelomono)

LYONS: Tracy A. (Jelomono) Conaway, 61, passed away on Saturday (December 5, 2020) peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday (December 11) in South Lyons Cemetery, route 14 south, in Lyons. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Tracy was born on December 19, 1958 in Lyons, and was the daughter of Patricia and Thomas Jelomono. She was employed for many years at Berry Plastics. Tracy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and spending time at camp, golfing, and rollerblading. She is survived by her husband, Richard of Lyons; sons Mike (Ashley) and Joseph Conaway of Lyons; sister, Danette (Rick) Ippolito on Newark; brother, Tom Jelomono of Lyons; grandchildren Jenna, Braeden, Liam and Joseph Jr. Conaway; and many nieces and nephews. Tracy was predeceased by her mother, Patricia A. Jelomono; and her father, Thomas Jelomono. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com