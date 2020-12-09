Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 9th 2020, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Conaway, Tracy A. (Jelomono)

by WayneTimes.com
December 9, 2020

LYONS: Tracy A. (Jelomono) Conaway, 61, passed away on Saturday (December 5, 2020) peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday (December 11) in South Lyons Cemetery, route 14 south, in Lyons. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Tracy was born on December 19, 1958 in Lyons, and was the daughter of Patricia and Thomas Jelomono. She was employed for many years at Berry Plastics. Tracy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and spending time at camp, golfing, and rollerblading. She is survived by her husband, Richard of Lyons; sons Mike (Ashley) and Joseph Conaway of Lyons; sister, Danette (Rick) Ippolito on Newark; brother, Tom Jelomono of Lyons; grandchildren Jenna, Braeden, Liam and Joseph Jr. Conaway; and many nieces and nephews. Tracy was predeceased by her mother, Patricia A. Jelomono; and her father, Thomas Jelomono. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Pilato, James Samuel

ONTARIO: James passed away on December 7, 2020 at age 90. He was born in Ontario, NY to the late Salvatore and Theresa Pilato. James is also predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Joseph; sisters, Sandra and Vi; grandson, Joshua. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Pilato; children, Theresa Ann (James […]

Read More
Conaway, Tracy A. (Jelomono)

LYONS: Tracy A. (Jelomono) Conaway, 61, passed away on Saturday (December 5, 2020) peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday (December 11) in South Lyons Cemetery, route 14 south, in Lyons. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Tracy was born […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square