Concert, Barbara Ann (Wolcott) 

ROSEBORO, NC: Ms. Barbara Ann (Wolcott) Concert, 81 passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

No services will be held at this time. She will be buried in New York at a later date.

Barbara was born in New York to the late, Donald Wolcott and Wanda Orr Wolcott. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Concert; son, Duane Swan; and her sister, Nancy Skells.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Laurie Verstraete & husband, Richard of Asheboro, NC, James Swan & wife, Amy of Randleman, NC, Jerry Swan & wife, Patricia of Roseboro, Tracy Moag of Randleman, NC, and Kimberly Swan of Kings Ferry, NY; 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; siblings, Jim Wolcutt, Chuck Wolcutt, Joanne Morse, Kathy Crawley, and Donnie Wolcutt.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.