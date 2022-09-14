Condit, Jean W. 

NEW ALBANY, IN/NEWARK, NY: Jean W. Condit, 102, passed away at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany, In. on June 20, 2020.

She was born May 28, 1918, in Geneva, N.Y. to the late Roy O. and Grace Denny Whitbeck. After Grace’s death (circa 1926) Roy married Ruth Fitzgerald and together they raised Jean into adulthood.

Jean was raised in Phelps, moving to Newark in 1949. She moved to Indiana in 2012 to be close to family.

She received her RN degree from Highland Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester. She was a career employee of the Newark State School working at the Boy’s Hospital. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliaries of the American Legion and VFW. She also helped facilitate blood drives for the American Red Cross. She was a long time member of St. Michael’s Church in Newark.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Francis R. (1997) and her daughter, Priscilla Walter (2001). Also preceding her in death were her sister, Doris Overslaugh and brother, Leigh Whitbeck.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas (Linda) of Jeffersonville, In. and grandsons Glenn and Adam Condit of New Albany, In. along with her son-in-law, Jon Walter and grandsons Aaron and Kevin Walter, all of Gulfport, Fl. She is also survived by her niece, Betty Paul of Geneva. She and Francis had many long time friends at the State School and Top of the Hill.

Special thanks go to Larry and Judy Briggs, Steve VandeMortel, and Bob DeCook who helped Jean after Francis’s passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Jean’s memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Phelps, NY. A reception will follow the burial at the Newark American Legion, 200 E. Union Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Church 401 S. Main St. Newark, N.Y. 14513 or the Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, N.Y. 14489.

