Congdon, Bethany

NEWARK/CANANDAIGUA: Bethany Congdon, died on Thursday (August 1, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Ms. Congdon was born on September 12, 1948 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Roy and Georgia (Crowell) Congdon. She graduated from Forestville High School in 1966 and, as a single parent raising her two children, she continued her education and graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1993. Bethany retired from FLDDSO in 2005 where she worked for over 37 years. She was an avid reader, crafter and lover of Christmas. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Myriah Habeeb of Fort Washington, MD and a son Joshan and Kristina (Polson) Habeeb of Fort Mill, SC.; two grandchildren Kellen and Willow Habeeb; a brother Kevin Congdon of Rochester; several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Bethany was predeceased by her sister Kay Panek and brother Kenneth Congdon. Family and friends may call on Monday (August 5, 2019) from 5 to 7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following at 7 PM. A graveside burial service will be at 10 AM on Tuesday in the Forestville Cemetery, Forestville New York. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome