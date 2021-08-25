Congdon, Danford (Danny) Lynn

1949-2021

SAVANNAH: Age 72, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2021. Danny loved animals especially cats. He would help any animal in need. Danny was predeceased by his parents Beulah and Glenn Congdon, brothers David and Robert Congdon and sister Gloria Verbridge. Danny is survived by his brothers, Patrick Congdon, Calvin (Dolly) Congdon, Vernie (Janice) Congdon, Timmy (Kathy) Congdon, Roger Congdon and sister Marilyn Stebbins along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be no prior visitation, a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A “Celebration of life” will be held 2pm-5pm Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 41 Lakefront Hotel (formally Ramada), 41 Lakefront Drive Geneva, NY 14456. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St. Savannah, NY 13146. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com