Conklin, John Dale

ELMIRA: Age 84, lifetime resident of Elmira, passed away on June 16th, 2020. John was born in Elmira on December 21, 1935, a son of the late John and Freida Conklin. John, better known as Dale, was a master woodworker and enjoyed talking to customers at area craft shows. He enjoyed creating unique pieces and his work is scattered around the globe. His love of woodcraft and artistry led him to donate his woodshop equipment to the Elmira City School District. Dale worked at General Crushed Stone in Horseheads as a supervisor and was proud of the safety he instilled in his team. In the 60’s, Dale and co-worker Eugene Coon poured the entire A&P plant in Horseheads with a portable concrete plant. He also had a love of history, pride in his family and loved sharing personal stories. Dale is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret “Peggy” Eggersdorf Conklin; his children, preceded in death by son Bruce H.Conklin, surviving children include:Robert (MaryAnn) Conklin of Elmira, Craig (Cindy) Conklin of Florida, Tracy (Mike) Masur of Florida and Shelley (John) Evans of Waterloo; a daughter in law, Victoria Conklin of Minnesota; grandchildren, Russell, Bradley, Jordan, Michael, Brandon, Ryan and Jordan and numerous great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by siblings Norma, William, Marion and Floretta. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather-his love and humor will be dearly missed. Our sincere appreciation to the overnight emergency department staff, led by Dr. Sinclair at Geneva General Hospital, your compassion is something this family will always hold dear. The family will host a time of sharing and reflection at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid, at 11:00am on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Burial will be held privately at Montour Falls Cemetery. All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward in Phase 3, for information call 607-869-3411. . Kindly consider a donation to the Chemungg County SPCA or the Beverly Animal Shelter in Dale’s memory. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com.