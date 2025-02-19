What are you looking for?

Conley Donald Emry

February 19, 2025
NEWARK: Went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2025 at the age of 90, in his Newark, NY home. Don was born June 30, 1934 to Matthew Conley and Jeannie Margaret La Rose in Watertown, NY. He is predeceased by two sons-in-law, Douglas R. Ball, and Dale L. Martin;. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Frances Dorothy Roberts; 3 daughters, Deborah Frances Ball, Susan Jane (Ronald) Dulmage, and Donna Mae (Sergio Lopez) Martin; grandchildren, Brandon Dale (Ashley) Martin, Staci May (Michael) Miller, Molly Jane (Ray Jr.) Boyd, and Magdalene Dorothy Ball; and seven great-grandchildren.

At the young age of seventeen, Don enlisted in the United States Army, where he served several years of active duty stationed in Korea, as a front line medic and expert rifleman. He is best described as a strong prayer warrior, on his knees talking with God every day, a man of God. Don spent his life interceding for many individuals and family on a consistent basis. He was a man of his word, dependable, and had a heart for the underdog and loved animals. A father who could be called upon to help all his adult children, and as his family came to say “He can do anything”. He was self-taught in a wide variety of skills/talents and was a a lead machinist by trade, a great trouble shooter, achieved a black belt in Taekwondo, enjoyed bodybuilding, and weightlifting for many years.

Don was known as a very strong man physically, spiritually, passionate, and had a quick wit about him. Family was everything to him, he worked several jobs at one time to provide for them. He shared his laughter, joy, heart with a hardiness. But, most of all he shared a life story of being cared for and loved by God.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory, may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.

