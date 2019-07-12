Connelly, Sheila Mae 

LAKE LURE, NC: age 87, of Lake Lure, NC passed away on July 10th 2019 at the Life Care Center in Hendersonville, NC. Sheila was the daughter of the late Joseph Lawrence and Dorothea Eugenia Connelly. Sheila was a lifelong teacher retiring from Wayne County Schools in New York where she was a Reading Specialist. She received the Teacher of the Year Award in addition to the Golden Apple Award for her Excellence in Teaching. She attended Geneseo State and St. John Fisher College where she completed a Master’s Degree. Left to cherish her memory are her children Erin Welty and Colleen Welty; longtime companion Dexter Deeley; and brother Terrance Connelly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Ann Welty. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Monday July 15th 2019 at Life Care Center 400 Thompson St. Hendersonville, NC 28792. The family will receive friends following the service. Sheila’s ashes will be scattered at her beloved home in Lake Lure, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.