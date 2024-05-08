Connolly, Gary

ONTARIO: Gary passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his parents John & Ruth Connolly; sons, Patrick “Pat” and Thomas “Tom”; twin brother, Bruce; and sister-in-law, Patricia.

He is survived by his sons, Timothy and Rory Connolly; grandchildren, Coty, Kayla, Destiny and Braelyn Connolly; great grandson, Maverick Connolly (Kayla’s son); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 9 from 4 to 7 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

A Mass of christian burial will be offered on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gary may be directed to the American Heart Association or The National Kidney Foundation.

