Connor, Gerard J. “Jerry”

ONTARIO: Passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born on December 28, 1928 to the late Aden and Lauretta “Smith” Connor in Webster, NY. He was also predeceased by his wife Lucille. Survived by his daughter Sandra (Kevin) Etzkorn; son, Timothy (Rosa) Connor; grandchildren, Sean Etzkorn, Kathryn Etzkorn, Ayden Connor and William Connor; sister-in-law Helen Myers; nephews, Gary and Mark Love; niece, Gloria Ayers, many grand nieces and nephews.

Jerry spent most of his life working on the family farm. He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Ontario. Jerry graduated from Cornell University and was a member of the Lincoln Grange.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 3-5PM at the Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass to celebrate the life of Jerry will be offered on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Jerry may be made to the church, or Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com