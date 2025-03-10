What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Conrow, Donald A. 

March 10, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

ONTARIO: Donald passed away on March 6, 2025 at age 85. Donald was born in Clyde, NY to the late Bernard and Edna Conrow. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Bernard and James Conrow.

Donald is survived by his daughters, MaryAnne Burgan, Sandra (James) Wilbur, and Donna (Bob Clarke) Conrow; sister, Joyce (Joe) Mander; grandchildren, Austin (Heidi) Burgan, Heather Wilbur, and Zachary (Brittany Maggio) Wilbur; many nieces, nephews, and beloved family members.  

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-6 PM on Wednesday (March 12) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. Donald will be laid to rest in Rose Cemetery.  

Contributions in memory of Donald’s memory may be directed to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Donald’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 241
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.