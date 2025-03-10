Conrow, Donald A. 

ONTARIO: Donald passed away on March 6, 2025 at age 85. Donald was born in Clyde, NY to the late Bernard and Edna Conrow. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Bernard and James Conrow.

Donald is survived by his daughters, MaryAnne Burgan, Sandra (James) Wilbur, and Donna (Bob Clarke) Conrow; sister, Joyce (Joe) Mander; grandchildren, Austin (Heidi) Burgan, Heather Wilbur, and Zachary (Brittany Maggio) Wilbur; many nieces, nephews, and beloved family members.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-6 PM on Wednesday (March 12) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. Donald will be laid to rest in Rose Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Donald’s memory may be directed to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Donald’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.