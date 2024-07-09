Conrow, Raymond

WOLCOTT: Raymond Conrow, 64, passed away Sunday July 6, 2024, at the Hildebrandt hospice facility with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, (July 11) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A funeral service will be immediately after at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Butler Savannah Cemetery, Rte. 89, Savannah.

Raymond was born on March 11, 1960 in Lyons, the son of Louis and Ruth (Burghurf) Conrow. He was a 1978 graduate of North Rose-Wolcott High School. He attended Delhi University. For over twenty plus years, he worked as an inspector for Parent Wolfe Ray and was a leader for Boy Scouts Troop 115 in Wolcott.

He is survived by his wife Janine W. (Hatch); his daughter Bridgette; sons Johnathan (Elizabeth), William (Lexi) and Cameron Conrow; grandchildren Kairi and Aurora Conrow; his parents Louis and Ruth; a sister Pamela (Ranse) Betts; a brother Randall "Randy" Conrow; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ray is preceded in death by his sister Laurie; and a sister-in-law Michelle.