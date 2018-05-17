Conroy, Barbara H.

LYONS: Age 77, dies February 27, 2018 in Florida. Daughter of Mary and Arthur Hallows of Hannibal, NY. Survived by her husband of 60 years, David; son, Brian Conroy of Jacksonville, Fla. and granddaughter: Rebecca Gutschow of Lyons. Barbara was born on the family farm on Parsons Road. She walked to school at the Stone School House for the first 6 grades, then to Hannibal High. She couldn’t remember a time when she didn’t have to work. The summer she and David were going together, she helped his parents too. When Barb and David bought and restored and ran the water powered mill at Hannibal Center, she helped with everything from fixing the roof to the foundation and dam (over 20 years). One time there was a group of VIP guests at the Mill and David’s boss wouldn’t let him be there, so Barb started the waterwheel and sawed a log into lumber by herself. She was a prime example of a type “B” personality. When David was taking Civil Service exams, climbing through the ranks of engineers, she helped him study. When David’s work took them away, she worked for the State. One thing she did was to teach the state’s computer in Rochester to write checks. Before barb, they had been handwriting checks for as much as $100,000 to the counties and towns. She was First Mate on the Canandaigua Lady and on their own boat “Liberty”. When they retired, she was the First Mate on the “Tropic Star” in Florida. She fought cancer for ten years. She was the nicest person. Graveside service will be Tuesday, May 22, at 11 a.m. in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY.