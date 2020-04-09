Consol, Peter M.

CAPE CORAL, FL/WALWORTH, NY: Was called to his eternal resting place on April 5, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke at age 75. He graduated from Aquinas Institute and R.I.T. and was employed at Xerox. An avid sports enthusiast, he was a fan and a participant. His special trait was extending assistance and wisdom to those in need. During the COVID19, the ICU at Gulf Coast Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL and Dr. Newman never wavered on providing him with extraordinary compassionate care. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Ginegaw). Besides his lifelong friends, Pete is also survived by a host of family members as a proud and loving cousin, nephew, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Natalina and Peter J. Consol and brother-in-law, Clem Ginegaw, whom he shared a special bond. In Pete’s honor, please contribute to a charity of your choice that is helping to fight the pandemic health crisis. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.