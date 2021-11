LYONS: Donna M. Stevens Contario, age 75, passed away Nov. 5, 2001 after falling ill. Again with her devout late husband Gary Stevens. She is survived by her only son Benjamin (Brooke)Burkins III, “Daughter” Kimberly Kittredge, Sister Joanie Dejon(Tommy), Brother Jo Mike Contario(Darlene). Grandchildren Anthony, Camden, and Haden. Close and dear friends Dena Munsell and Bill Cobb. Donna had many friends at many places. She will be buried with family at South Lyons Cemetery at11am Monday Nov. 15th 2001. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark