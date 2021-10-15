Contario Jr, Myron W. “Bucky”

LYONS: Bucky Contario, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his home in Lyons.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 19th from 4-7 PM at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Oct. 20th at South Lyons Cemetery.

Mr. Contario was born in Lyons, NY on February 27, 1950 the son of the late Myron and Jeaneta Wyatt Contario, Sr. Bucky graduated from Newark Senior High School, Class of 1970. He worked for many years at Magnatag and then at PGM. Model railroading and collecting antiques were a passion of Bucky’s. He was an aviation enthusiast as well as a master gardner.

He is survived by three daughters Carolyn (Corey) Allen, Anne (Joe) Champlin, Rose Marie (Chris Cianflone) Contario; five sons Scott (Tonya) Contario, Michael (Christa) Contario, Peter (Crystal McIlwain) Contario, Jeffery (Cassie Miller) Contario, Joseph Contario; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters Betty Vardebash, Donna Stevens, Joni (Tom) DeJohn; a brother Joseph (Darlene) Contario. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother David Contario and a sister Verna Horton.

