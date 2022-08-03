Converse, Helen M.

ROSE: Helen M. Converse, age 99, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, peacefully at home. She was born in Rose, daughter of the late Jay Sheperd, and Florence Kasier Sheperd. Helen loved to spend time with family and friends. She liked to be outside doing yard work or just sitting on the swing with a neighbor.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Converse Sr. (2005), son, Charles Converse Jr. (2007), grandson, David, as well as six brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Debbie) Converse of Rose, sister, Eleanor Follette, and brother, James Sheperd, grandchildren, Michelle Converse, Hope (Michael) Bostic, Joseph (Lisa) Converse, Tammy (Greggory) Wolf, Tracy Converse, Victoria Converse, Samantha (Allison) Hasbrouck, and Jessica (Chuck) Matt, several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 04, 4:00-7:00 with a funeral service at 7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Burial will be Friday, August 05, 11:00 AM at the Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Helen’s name they may do so to the Rose Free Library, 4069 Main St., Rose, NY 14542, or Rose United Methodist Church P. O. Box 100 Rose, N.Y. 14542.

www.catoredcreek.com