Cook, Alan D. 

Sodus (Sodus Point) – With the final key of the mic and a fading carrier into the quiet, we say farewell to a voice that once traveled miles on open airwaves. Known to many by a handle more famous than a given name, our beloved amateur radio operator (K2MPE) has signed off for the last time. Alan passed away on March 19, 2026 at age 88. He was born to Michael and Beulah Cook.

Alan served his country with honor and courage in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and carried the values of duty, resilience and camaraderie throughout his life, forming lifelong bonds with fellow veterans and remaining deeply proud of his service.

Alan is survived by his wife, Brenda and preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy. Also survived by his son, Thomas (Rosmarie) Cook; daughter, Nicole Cook; stepson, Curtis Thorn; grandchildren, Alan, Austin, Nicholas and Scarlett Cook; and great grandchildren, Grace and Carson Cook.

A Graveside service honoring Alan will be held on Monday (April 6), 12PM at New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes (Sampson Cemetery), 6632 NY -96A, Romulus NY 14541. Military honors will be rendered in recognition of his service to our nation.

To give Alan’s family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfunerlservices.com