Cook, Alkone Linden (Gilman) 

SODUS/WEBSTER: Age 97, passed away peacefully at Pines of Peace, June 24th, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Martha Gilman; husband, Warren in 1993; and son, David in 2018. Alkone was a graduate of Webster High School in 1940. She went on to graduate from State Teachers College in Buffalo in 1944. After graduation she taught for 4 years at Pavilion, got married to Warren in 1945 and had their son, David in 1949. In the early 50’s she operated Cook’s Cabin Court, mid 60’s operated Sunoco gas station in Sodus and Cook’s Sporting Goods which was located between Wallington and Alton. In the later 60’s she started teaching as an Art Teacher at Sodus Central School and remained there for over 9 years before retiring. After retirement, she traveled back and forth from her home in Cranberry Lake and enjoyed her place in Florida for the winter months. There will be a graveside service July 1st, 2019, 10am at the Baptist Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be left in her memory to the Town of Sodus Historical Society, 17 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY 14551, Sodus Presbyterian Church, 31 Main St, Sodus, NY 14551 or the Webster Museum, 18 Layham Park, Webster, NY 14580. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.