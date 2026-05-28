Cook, Gerald Jay

(Cookie, Jay, Jerry)

Palmyra – Jerry passed away on May 26, 2026 at age 62. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Judy Cook; grandparents, Chet and Blanche Cook; several aunts and uncles.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Pam; sister, Lori (Scott) Facer-Brown; nephew, Jason VanNorman; good friend, Bonnie Mott; stepchildren, Donald Hall, Melissa Sharrow, Amanda Hedderick, Shawnee Gonzalez and other relatives and friends.

Jerry worked for Garlock Corp. in Palmyra, NY. He was a former member of the Palmyra Moose Lodge and Fire Department. Jerry was also a former member of the Macedon Center Fire Department. He loved watching stock car races and horse races.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-4PM on Thursday, June 4, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, where a funeral service for Jerry will be held at 4 PM. Following the service, family and friends are invited to join at 5PM at Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 NY-31, Palmyra, NY 14522 for a continued celebration of Jerry’s life.

Jerry will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery.

In honor of Jerry, please consider donations to the Wilmont Cancer Center, urmc.rochester.edu/give or Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 NY-31, Palmyra, NY 14522. Please leave an online condolence by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.