Cook, John

SODUS: John Cook, 87, passed away Friday April 28, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He is predeceased in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary; grandsons Scott and Cody; son-in-law Michael Beckens; his sister Joan Stilson.

He is survived by his children Jeff, Mary Beth, and Julie Beckens; grandchildren Jamie (Jared) Hillegeer, Jeri (Colin) Beckens, Samantha (Jon) Woodland; great-grandchildren, Remington and Nora Hillegeer, Eleanor Woodland; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

John was born June 9, 1935 in Oneonta, NY. He grew up in Franklin, NY and was a 1953 graduate of Franklin Central School. After graduation, he served 4 years in the Navy traveling the world. John went on to get his teaching degree and taught U.S. History for 31 years at Sodus Central School.

John was a prominent member of the Sodus community, serving on the village board for several years before becoming mayor, a job he continued for 20 years. He also spent many years in the Sodus Fire Department, on the Sodus Free Library board, the Pines of Peace Board, and as a member of the local Rotary club.

A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held on Saturday, May 13th, at 11:00 a.m.at the First United Presbyterian Church in Sodus. A reception will be held after the service at Sodus Bay Heights.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sodus Community Library, 17 Maple Ave., Sodus, NY 14551 or Pines of Peace in Ontario,2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519.