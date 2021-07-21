Cook, Norma Knapp/Cook, Eugene “Gene” R.

SODUS POINT - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of both of our parents. Norma Knapp Cook, 87, and Eugene “Gene” R. Cook, 91, were reunited with their deceased toddler son, Rodney Charles, in the arms of the Lord. Norma passed away on January 24, 2020, and Gene passed on February 19, 2020. They had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December.

Norma was kind-hearted, generous and a loving mother and friend to all. She was musically talented, playing several instruments and singing in choirs, her high school Trio, and at weddings. She and Gene were such wonderful dancers, that people would stop dancing to watch them. She was the “right hand” in the family’s businesses and owned a property with a hotel, art store, and gift shops in Orange City, FL.

Gene was active in the Sodus Point Fire Department and was, at one time, the SP Police Commissioner, while working at the Genesee Malt House. He was a proud Army Paratrooper. He excelled at many sports in high school and was a fanatic bowler and golfer. He was an accomplished contractor and developer, sharing his vision on several

properties, including a retirement community and golf course in Orange City, FL.

Together, they had businesses in Fort Myers Beach and Orange City, FL, as well as a large RV park in Flat Rock, NC. But Sodus Point, NY, was always their “home”. They leave behind four children: Eugene “Chip” Cook and his wife, Karyn, of Longwood, FL; Kathryn Fisher of Hendersonville, NC; John Cook of North Palm Beach, FL; Karen

Temple of Erwin, TN; and nine grandchildren, Daniel, Russell, Robert, Stacia, Bryan, Krystina, Matthew, Brandon and Jonathan; as well as many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Charles

Knapp and her siblings, Florence, Mahlon, and Ralph. Gene leaves behind his sister, Mary Munn, and was predeceased by members of his family: parents, Eugene and Margaret Cook, and brother, Jack Cook.

A service will be held at White Birch Park in Sodus Point on August 10, 2021 at 10:00, with visitation at 9:30. A private family burial service will follow at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice at 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731, “In honor of Norma and Eugene Cook