Cook, Ron A. “Cookie”

SODUS: Age 62, passed away at home on May 11, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, Fred. He is survived by his wife, Lori (Peck); children, J.D., Nate, Janey (Oliver) Tocci; granddaughter, Kiara Cook; mother, Agnes; siblings, Dale, Cathy (Tom) Watson; Cindy (Dan Kesel) Tack; stepchildren, Daniel (Kaytlynn) Buyck, Shane (Lindsey) Buyck, Kayleigh Buyck; his beloved dog of 12 years, Fred; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ron enjoyed, golfing, baseball, hunting and sailing. He had a group for just about everything.

Friend and family are invited to call 5:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sodus Point Fire Dept., 8364 Bay St #139, Sodus Point, NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com